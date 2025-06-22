(WSVN) - Do you have that recipe in your family that you have every time you get together? That’s what we’re making tonight, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 15-oz. cans sweet peas (LeSueur)

2 boiled eggs

2 celery ribs

1 small shallot, diced

2 tbs. mayonnaise

Splash olive oil

Splash milk

Roasted red pepper for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Drain the peas and add them to a large bowl.

Slice the hard-boiled eggs and add them in as well.

Next, add the sliced celery and shallots and mayo. Mix well.

Finish with a splash of olive oil and milk and mix again until every is well combined.

Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with diced roasted red peppers.

Enjoy!

