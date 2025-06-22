(WSVN) - Do you have that recipe in your family that you have every time you get together? That’s what we’re making tonight, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:
2 15-oz. cans sweet peas (LeSueur)
2 boiled eggs
2 celery ribs
1 small shallot, diced
2 tbs. mayonnaise
Splash olive oil
Splash milk
Roasted red pepper for garnish

Method of Preparation:

  • Drain the peas and add them to a large bowl.
  • Slice the hard-boiled eggs and add them in as well.
  • Next, add the sliced celery and shallots and mayo. Mix well.
  • Finish with a splash of olive oil and milk and mix again until every is well combined.
  • Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with diced roasted red peppers.

Enjoy!

