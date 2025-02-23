(WSVN) - Ingredients:
½ box rigatoni (you can also use penne, ziti, bow ties or your favorite bite-sized pasta)
½ tbs. olive oil
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
½ tsp. salt
Method of Preparation
- Spread on a baking sheet and bake in the oven at 375 degrees until pasta is crispy and golden brown.
- Let cool and serve.
Enjoy!
