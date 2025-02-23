(WSVN) - Ingredients:

½ box rigatoni (you can also use penne, ziti, bow ties or your favorite bite-sized pasta)

½ tbs. olive oil

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp. salt

Method of Preparation

Spread on a baking sheet and bake in the oven at 375 degrees until pasta is crispy and golden brown.

Let cool and serve.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.