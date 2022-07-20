The Chef: Giorgio Rapicavoli

The Restaurant: Luca Osteria, Coral Gables

The Dish: Pasta al Limone

Ingredients:

(yields 8 servings)

800g Fresh Pasta (something short, like gemelli, penne, trofie)

24 oz Heavy Cream

6 oz European Butter

6 Lemons Zested & Juiced

Salt for Dish & Pasta Water

8 oz Parmigiano Reggiano, Ground

Method of Preparation:



In pan add half of the butter and slowly melt.



Add the lemon zest and heat to bring out essential oils.



Add all the cream and reduce by half – about five minutes.



Add the fresh pasta, and a small amount of water. Cook until the pasta is al dente



Season with salt, lemon juice and finish with the other half of the butter.



Serve with parmigiano.

Luca Osteria

116 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 381-5097

https://lucamiami.com/

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.