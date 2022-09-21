(WSVN) - Today is the last day of summer. What better way to end the season than with a cool, tropical treat? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ammiel Manevich

The Restaurant: Amazonica, Miami

The Dish: Paradise Cholado

Ingredients:

2 lbs strawberries, diced (save a small amount for topping the cholado)

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

6 – 8 tbsp sugar (more or less, depending on how sweet you want)

4 tbsp water

6 cups ice, crushed (you can use a blender)

diced mango, green apple, pineapple, banana

sweetened condensed milk

vanilla wafer cookie

Method of Preparation:

Using a deep pot, bring strawberries and water to boil, add lime juice and sugar and stir repeatedly until strawberries have broken down and water is red, about 6-8 minutes.

Pour mixture into blender and blend until mixture reaches a puree consistency. Allow to cool in refrigerator.

When ready to serve, blend ice in blender (as close to shaved ice as you can get, some chunks are fine). Add syrup and stir to mix.

Drizzle a small amount of sweetened condensed milk inside cup and along the sides, pour ice/syrup mixture into cup. Drizzle a little more condensed milk on top. Leave some room at the top for topping with diced strawberries, mango, green apple, pineapple and banana.

Top with a vanilla wafer cookie.

Amazonica

(located in Upper Buena Vista)

5030 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 837-4621

amazonicamiami.com

