(WSVN) - Today is the last day of summer. What better way to end the season than with a cool, tropical treat? Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ammiel Manevich
The Restaurant: Amazonica, Miami
The Dish: Paradise Cholado
Ingredients:
2 lbs strawberries, diced (save a small amount for topping the cholado)
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
6 – 8 tbsp sugar (more or less, depending on how sweet you want)
4 tbsp water
6 cups ice, crushed (you can use a blender)
diced mango, green apple, pineapple, banana
sweetened condensed milk
vanilla wafer cookie
Method of Preparation:
- Using a deep pot, bring strawberries and water to boil, add lime juice and sugar and stir repeatedly until strawberries have broken down and water is red, about 6-8 minutes.
- Pour mixture into blender and blend until mixture reaches a puree consistency. Allow to cool in refrigerator.
- When ready to serve, blend ice in blender (as close to shaved ice as you can get, some chunks are fine). Add syrup and stir to mix.
- Drizzle a small amount of sweetened condensed milk inside cup and along the sides, pour ice/syrup mixture into cup. Drizzle a little more condensed milk on top. Leave some room at the top for topping with diced strawberries, mango, green apple, pineapple and banana.
- Top with a vanilla wafer cookie.
Amazonica
(located in Upper Buena Vista)
5030 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
(786) 837-4621
amazonicamiami.com
