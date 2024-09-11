(WSVN) - If you are tired of a plain, baked potato with butter, a chef has a recipe you should try. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Rivas

The Restaurant: Jarana, Aventura

The Dish: Papa a la Huancaina

Ingredients:

1-2 medium-sized potatoes (skin removed, boiled, cooled and sliced)

Huancaina sauce:

4 soda crackers

1 oz queso fresco

2 tbsp evaporated milk

3 tbsp canola oil

salt

about 10 aji amarillo peppers – seeded, sliced

1 red onion – cut into wedges

Method of Preparation:

In a pot, add oil and cook peppers and onions for 2 minutes.

Transfer to the blender with other ingredients and blend for 3 minutes until smooth.

Add extra oil if the mix is too thick.

To Plate:

Place potatoes on a plate, then pour sauce over potatoes.

Garnish with an olive and sliced boiled eggs.

Jarana

(located at Esplanade at Aventura)

19505 Biscayne Blvd suite 5150, Aventura, FL 33180

(786) 840-8840

www.jaranarestaurant.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.