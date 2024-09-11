(WSVN) - If you are tired of a plain, baked potato with butter, a chef has a recipe you should try. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Rivas
The Restaurant: Jarana, Aventura
The Dish: Papa a la Huancaina

Ingredients:
1-2 medium-sized potatoes (skin removed, boiled, cooled and sliced)

Huancaina sauce:
4 soda crackers
1 oz queso fresco
2 tbsp evaporated milk
3 tbsp canola oil
salt
about 10 aji amarillo peppers – seeded, sliced
1 red onion – cut into wedges

Method of Preparation:

  • In a pot, add oil and cook peppers and onions for 2 minutes.
  • Transfer to the blender with other ingredients and blend for 3 minutes until smooth.
  • Add extra oil if the mix is too thick.

To Plate:

  • Place potatoes on a plate, then pour sauce over potatoes.
  • Garnish with an olive and sliced boiled eggs.

Jarana
(located at Esplanade at Aventura)
19505 Biscayne Blvd suite 5150, Aventura, FL 33180
(786) 840-8840
www.jaranarestaurant.com

