If your in the mood for something sweet, creamy and an Italian dessert? Then look no further, that’s whats on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

One 1/4 ounce packet unflavored gelatin

6 tbs. water

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 1/4 cup heavy cream

1 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk (about 1 can- shake well before opening!)

1 cup sugar

pinch of salt

Method of Preparation:

Whisk together gelatin, vanilla, and water. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Add heavy cream, coconut milk, a pinch of salt and sugar to a medium saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat, whisking until the sugar dissolves and it reaches a simmer, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and add the gelatin mixture. Whisk until smooth. Divide evenly among small dessert cups. Chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight. Add your favorite sliced fruit or berries for garnish if you like.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.