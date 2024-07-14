(WSVN) - Ingredients:

Bacon, thick sliced is best (as many slices as you’d like)

Your favorite pancake mix, make it thick

Maple syrup

Cooking spray for pan

Method of Preparation:

Cook your bacon on the stovetop, oven or microwave. It’s best a bit crispy.

Make your pancake batter- thick is best.

Spray your pan and get it hot.

Dip each slice of bacon into the pancake mix and get it coated.

Place in the pan and cook on one side about 40 – 60 seconds, until it’s golden brown. Turn it over and cook the other side.

Remove slice from pan and place on serving plate.

Repeat the steps with bacon and pancake mix. Make sure and wipe out the pan and spray again for each slice of Pancake Bacon!

Serve hot with maple syrup. This simple recipe is delicious!

Enjoy!

