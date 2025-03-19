(WSVN) - Turning our attention to dinner, a few apples can add a tasty touch to a Middle Eastern seafood dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Daniel Marin
The Restaurant: Zaytinya, Miami Beach
The Dish: Pan-Seared Scallops with Apple Cacik
Ingredients:
1 small red radish, trimmed
3 tablespoons canola oil
Kosher Salt
12 scallops, cleaned and side muscle removed
1 cup Apple cacik (recipe below)
¼ cup pea tendrils (or leaves from 2 sprigs fresh flat-leaf parsley)
1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt
Apple Cacik:
1 ea Apple Granny Smith
1 cup Greek Yogurt
1 cup Labneh
1 tsp minced/smashed garlic
1 tbsp Mint, Chopped
1 tbsp Dill, Chopped
Kosher Salt and Ground Pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
Apple Cacik:
- Peel, core and dice apples to 1/4″ dice.
- In a bowl, combine yogurt and labneh and fold in apples as soon as you cut them to prevent them from browning.
- Add garlic, chopped herbs and season to taste with pepper and salt.
- Thinly slice the radish, preferably using a mandoline or box slicer.
- Place the slices in a bowl of ice water.
- To prepare the scallops, warm the canola oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Line a plate with paper towels. Gently dry the scallops with a paper towel and season with salt.
- Add the scallops to the hot pan and sear on both sides until dark golden brown, 2 – 3 minutes per side.
- Transfer the scallops to the lined plate to drain.
To Plate:
- Divide the cacik among four plates and spread cross the bottoms.
- Set three scallops on each plate and sprinkle with Sumac Rose Spice.
- Garnish each plate with radish slices and pea tendrils, then drizzle with olive oil and season with flaky salt.
Zaytinya
1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(Ritz Carlton South Beach)
(786) 761-1700
https://www.zaytinya.com/
