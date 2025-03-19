(WSVN) - Turning our attention to dinner, a few apples can add a tasty touch to a Middle Eastern seafood dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Daniel Marin

The Restaurant: Zaytinya, Miami Beach

The Dish: Pan-Seared Scallops with Apple Cacik

Ingredients:

1 small red radish, trimmed

3 tablespoons canola oil

Kosher Salt

12 scallops, cleaned and side muscle removed

1 cup Apple cacik (recipe below)

¼ cup pea tendrils (or leaves from 2 sprigs fresh flat-leaf parsley)

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Apple Cacik:

1 ea Apple Granny Smith

1 cup Greek Yogurt

1 cup Labneh

1 tsp minced/smashed garlic

1 tbsp Mint, Chopped

1 tbsp Dill, Chopped

Kosher Salt and Ground Pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Apple Cacik:

Peel, core and dice apples to 1/4″ dice.

In a bowl, combine yogurt and labneh and fold in apples as soon as you cut them to prevent them from browning.

Add garlic, chopped herbs and season to taste with pepper and salt.

Thinly slice the radish, preferably using a mandoline or box slicer.

Place the slices in a bowl of ice water.

To prepare the scallops, warm the canola oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Line a plate with paper towels. Gently dry the scallops with a paper towel and season with salt.

Add the scallops to the hot pan and sear on both sides until dark golden brown, 2 – 3 minutes per side.

Transfer the scallops to the lined plate to drain.

To Plate:

Divide the cacik among four plates and spread cross the bottoms.

Set three scallops on each plate and sprinkle with Sumac Rose Spice.

Garnish each plate with radish slices and pea tendrils, then drizzle with olive oil and season with flaky salt.

Zaytinya

1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(Ritz Carlton South Beach)

(786) 761-1700

https://www.zaytinya.com/

