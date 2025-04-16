(WSVN) - A healthy meal with a Caribbean twist. A South Florida chef thinks you’ll fall for it — hook, line and sinker. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Judith Abel

The Restaurant: Swirl Wine Bistro, Margate

The Dish: Pan-Seared Red Snapper with Coconut Sauce

Ingredients:

4 (6 oz portion) red snapper fillets, patted dry

1/2 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 TBSP chopped garlic

Olive oil

2 TBSP capers (rinsed)

1/4 cup sundried tomato

1 cup stock (vegetable or chicken)

1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk

1/2 tsp salt

The juice of 1 lime

1 palmful of cilantro, roughly chopped

Scallions, for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Season both sides of the snapper with the onion powder, paprika, and salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste.

Heat a pan over medium-high heat.

Add olive oil.

Place the seasoned snapper fillets skin-side down in the pan.

Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until the skin is browned lightly and pulls away from the pan easily.

Flip the snapper fillets to skin-side up in the pan.

Cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, or until just cooked through, set aside.

Add the onion and garlic, saute till onions are translucent.

Add the capers and sundried tomato, cook for a minute, then add lime juice and stock, reduce by half then add coconut milk.

Add the snapper back to the sauce and cook for 1 additional minute, then remove from the heat.

Finish with the cilantro and garnish with sliced scallions

Swirl Wine Bistro

4976 W Atlantic Blvd.

Margate, FL 33063

239-324-1289

swirlwinebistro.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.