(WSVN) - A healthy meal with a Caribbean twist. A South Florida chef thinks you’ll fall for it — hook, line and sinker. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Judith Abel
The Restaurant: Swirl Wine Bistro, Margate
The Dish: Pan-Seared Red Snapper with Coconut Sauce
Ingredients:
4 (6 oz portion) red snapper fillets, patted dry
1/2 small onion, finely chopped
1/2 TBSP chopped garlic
Olive oil
2 TBSP capers (rinsed)
1/4 cup sundried tomato
1 cup stock (vegetable or chicken)
1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk
1/2 tsp salt
The juice of 1 lime
1 palmful of cilantro, roughly chopped
Scallions, for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Season both sides of the snapper with the onion powder, paprika, and salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste.
- Heat a pan over medium-high heat.
- Add olive oil.
- Place the seasoned snapper fillets skin-side down in the pan.
- Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until the skin is browned lightly and pulls away from the pan easily.
- Flip the snapper fillets to skin-side up in the pan.
- Cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, or until just cooked through, set aside.
- Add the onion and garlic, saute till onions are translucent.
- Add the capers and sundried tomato, cook for a minute, then add lime juice and stock, reduce by half then add coconut milk.
- Add the snapper back to the sauce and cook for 1 additional minute, then remove from the heat.
- Finish with the cilantro and garnish with sliced scallions
Swirl Wine Bistro
4976 W Atlantic Blvd.
Margate, FL 33063
239-324-1289
swirlwinebistro.com
