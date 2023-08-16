(WSVN) - A traditional Spanish sauce gives seafood dishes an extra kick. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sergio Chamizo

The Restaurant: Mareva 1939, Miami Beach

The Dish: Pan-Seared Branzino with Bilbaina Sauce

Ingredients:

Bilbaina sauce:

2 cloves of garlic

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

6 ea piquillo peppers

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Branzino filets

Potato cream:

4 ea whole Idaho potato

1 1/4 cups ml milk

2 tbs butter

Salt & nutmeg

Method of Preparation:

Peel potatoes and dice them.

Place potatoes with salt and cover with water. Bring the water to a boil and simmer until the potatoes are cooked.15-20 minutes. Drain potatoes and pass them through a kitchen mill.

Place potatoes in a new pot and add the hot milk with butter and a touch of nutmeg.

Thinly slice garlic cloves.

In a pan, add the garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Cook until garlic is golden in color.

Add sherry vinegar, sliced piquillo peppers and parsley. Simmer for 1 minute and add salt to taste.

Clean branzino fillets. Season with salt on both sides and sear in plancha skin side down until skin is crispy, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook for another 4 minutes skin side up.

To Plate:

On a plate place the potato cream as a bed. Place branzino on top and then add the Bilbaina sauce. Finish with some more chopped garlic and a couple of piparras peppers.

Mareva 1939

(located in National Hotel)

1677 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-2311

www.mareva1939.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.