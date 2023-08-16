(WSVN) - A traditional Spanish sauce gives seafood dishes an extra kick. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sergio Chamizo
The Restaurant: Mareva 1939, Miami Beach
The Dish: Pan-Seared Branzino with Bilbaina Sauce

Ingredients:
Bilbaina sauce:
2 cloves of garlic
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp sherry vinegar
6 ea piquillo peppers
2 tbsp chopped parsley
Branzino filets

Potato cream:
4 ea whole Idaho potato
1 1/4 cups ml milk
2 tbs butter
Salt & nutmeg

Method of Preparation:

  • Peel potatoes and dice them.
  • Place potatoes with salt and cover with water. Bring the water to a boil and simmer until the potatoes are cooked.15-20 minutes. Drain potatoes and pass them through a kitchen mill.
  • Place potatoes in a new pot and add the hot milk with butter and a touch of nutmeg.
  • Thinly slice garlic cloves.
  • In a pan, add the garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Cook until garlic is golden in color.
  • Add sherry vinegar, sliced piquillo peppers and parsley. Simmer for 1 minute and add salt to taste.
  • Clean branzino fillets. Season with salt on both sides and sear in plancha skin side down until skin is crispy, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook for another 4 minutes skin side up.

To Plate:

  • On a plate place the potato cream as a bed. Place branzino on top and then add the Bilbaina sauce. Finish with some more chopped garlic and a couple of piparras peppers.

Mareva 1939
(located in National Hotel)
1677 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-532-2311
www.mareva1939.com

