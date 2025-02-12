(WSVN) - The Chef: Karim Bryant

The Restaurant: Lil GreenHouse Grill, Miami

The Dish: Pan-Seared Blackened Snapper

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper, or more to taste

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 (4 ounce) fillets red snapper, patted dry

Method of Preparation:

Mix paprika, salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl.

Combine olive oil and butter in a small, microwave-safe bowl; heat in the microwave until butter is melted, about 1 minute. Stir to blend butter into the oil.

Brush some of the olive oil and butter mixture over both sides of each red snapper fillet.

Sprinkle paprika mixture over both sides of each fillet.

Heat the leftover oil and butter mixture in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Fry red snapper until flesh flakes easily with a fork, 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Lil GreenHouse Grill

1300 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

(786) 277-3582

https://lilgreenhousegrill.com/

