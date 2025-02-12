(WSVN) - The Chef: Karim Bryant
The Restaurant: Lil GreenHouse Grill, Miami
The Dish: Pan-Seared Blackened Snapper
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon onion powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons lemon pepper
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or more to taste
¼ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
4 (4 ounce) fillets red snapper, patted dry
Method of Preparation:
- Mix paprika, salt, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, lemon pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl.
- Combine olive oil and butter in a small, microwave-safe bowl; heat in the microwave until butter is melted, about 1 minute. Stir to blend butter into the oil.
- Brush some of the olive oil and butter mixture over both sides of each red snapper fillet.
- Sprinkle paprika mixture over both sides of each fillet.
- Heat the leftover oil and butter mixture in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Fry red snapper until flesh flakes easily with a fork, 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Lil GreenHouse Grill
1300 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136
(786) 277-3582
https://lilgreenhousegrill.com/
