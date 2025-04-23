(WSVN) - Give your paella a Portuguese upgrade. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Carlos Abreu
The Restaurant: Old Lisbon, Aventura
The Dish: Paelha Marinheira
Ingredients:
12 oz bomba rice
2 oz garlic – minced
2 chopped tomatoes
1 red pepper – chopped
1 green pepper – chopped
1 onion – chopped
6 shrimp
6 mussels
6 clams
1 snapper fillet
2 oz cilantro
1 saffron thread
Fish broth
2 oz olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- In a paella pan, warm the oil over medium heat.
- Add the onions and garlic and cook till onions are translucent.
- Add peppers, mix and cook for another minute.
- Add clams, mussels, shrimp and snapper and mix and let cook for a minute, before adding tomatoes, saffron and bomba rice.
- Pour in enough fish stock to cover rice.
- Add cilantro.
- Cover and let cook until fish stock is absorbed and rice is cooked.
To Plate:
- Serve from pan to plate.
- Garnish with more cilantro.
Old Lisbon
Located in Aventura Shopping Center
2960 NE 199th St Unit 5, Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 974-5142
www.oldlisbonrestaurants.com
