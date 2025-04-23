(WSVN) - Give your paella a Portuguese upgrade. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Carlos Abreu

The Restaurant: Old Lisbon, Aventura

The Dish: Paelha Marinheira

Ingredients:

12 oz bomba rice

2 oz garlic – minced

2 chopped tomatoes

1 red pepper – chopped

1 green pepper – chopped

1 onion – chopped

6 shrimp

6 mussels

6 clams

1 snapper fillet

2 oz cilantro

1 saffron thread

Fish broth

2 oz olive oil

Method of Preparation:

In a paella pan, warm the oil over medium heat.

Add the onions and garlic and cook till onions are translucent.

Add peppers, mix and cook for another minute.

Add clams, mussels, shrimp and snapper and mix and let cook for a minute, before adding tomatoes, saffron and bomba rice.

Pour in enough fish stock to cover rice.

Add cilantro.

Cover and let cook until fish stock is absorbed and rice is cooked.

To Plate:

Serve from pan to plate.

Garnish with more cilantro.

Old Lisbon

Located in Aventura Shopping Center

2960 NE 199th St Unit 5, Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 974-5142

www.oldlisbonrestaurants.com

