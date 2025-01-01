(WSVN) - The Chef: John Kreidich

The Restaurant: Camille’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Oakland Park

The Dish: Paccheri Alla Vodka

Ingredients:

Vodka Sauce:

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup julienned yellow onion

1 pt pomodoro sauce

1 cup tomato paste

1/2 cup heavy cream

3oz vodka

Pasta:

1 lb Paccheri or pasta of choice (Cook to 70-80%)

1 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup Parmigiano

½ cup Pecorino romano

Method of Preparation:

First, sweat julienned yellow onion in the olive oil.

Once onions are soft, add in tomato paste and toast in pan until color deepens.

Move the mixture into a food processor and blend till smooth.

Add heavy cream to pan and reduce by half under medium heat.

Then add the onion-tomato paste mixture back in with pomodoro sauce.

Remove pan from heat and add vodka, return to heat and allow alcohol to cook off.

Simmer and add salt & pepper to taste.

Boil pasta till 80% cooked.

Add pasta to sauce and let simmer till pasta is cooked.

Turn off the heat and add 1 tbsp butter and freshly grated Parmigiano and pecorino to taste.

Camille’s Pizzeria & Ristorante

4165 Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 765-6496

https://www.camillesftlauderdale.com/

