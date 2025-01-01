(WSVN) - The Chef: John Kreidich
The Restaurant: Camille’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Oakland Park
The Dish: Paccheri Alla Vodka
Ingredients:
Vodka Sauce:
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 cup julienned yellow onion
1 pt pomodoro sauce
1 cup tomato paste
1/2 cup heavy cream
3oz vodka
Pasta:
1 lb Paccheri or pasta of choice (Cook to 70-80%)
1 tbsp unsalted butter
½ cup Parmigiano
½ cup Pecorino romano
Method of Preparation:
- First, sweat julienned yellow onion in the olive oil.
- Once onions are soft, add in tomato paste and toast in pan until color deepens.
- Move the mixture into a food processor and blend till smooth.
- Add heavy cream to pan and reduce by half under medium heat.
- Then add the onion-tomato paste mixture back in with pomodoro sauce.
- Remove pan from heat and add vodka, return to heat and allow alcohol to cook off.
- Simmer and add salt & pepper to taste.
- Boil pasta till 80% cooked.
- Add pasta to sauce and let simmer till pasta is cooked.
- Turn off the heat and add 1 tbsp butter and freshly grated Parmigiano and pecorino to taste.
Camille’s Pizzeria & Ristorante
4165 Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334
(954) 765-6496
https://www.camillesftlauderdale.com/
