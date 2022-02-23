(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shows how you can have a great meal with a simple rice dish. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Eileen Andrade

The Restaurant: Barbakoa by Finka, Doral

The Dish: Oxtail Fried Rice

Ingredients:

4 lbs of oxtail – pulled from bone, cut into pieces

1 leek, chopped

3 roma tomatoes, diced

3 carrots, chopped

1 Spanish onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cups beef stock

3 cups red wine

1/2 cup soy sauce

4 bay leaves

3 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

32 oz cooked white rice

4oz red peppers, diced

4oz thinly sliced carrots

4oz sliced button mushrooms

1oz fresh pressed ginger juice

3-5oz soy sauce to taste

4 fried eggs (chicken or duck)

sesame oil

salt

pepper

olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Season the oxtail with salt and pepper. In a large oan, drizzle a significant amount of olive oil on medium to high heat. Once the oil is hot, sear the oxtail on all sides until browned. Remove the oxtail and let it rest.

In the same oil used to sear the oxtail, saute leeks, onions, carrots, minced garlic and tomatoes for about 5 minutes. Add the oxtail to the pan and add soy sauce. Cook these ingredients for 2 minutes. Proceed with adding bay leaves, wine and beef stock. Bring to a boil and reduce to a low simmer. Cook for 3 hours. Check on the oxtail to make sure the meat is falling off the bone and set aside.

Place a large sauté pan on the burner and increase to medium-high heat. Place about .5oz of sesame oil on the pan. Sauté red pappers with oxtail for about 30 seconds. Add carrots, fried sweet plantains and cooked white rice. Sauté until mixed evenly. Add mushroom, ginger and remaining soy sauce and continue to saute until mixed evenly.

Serves 4.

To Plate:

Serve in a bowl and top with fried chicken or duck egg.

Barbakoa by Finka

(Inside the Doral Yard)

8455 NW 53rd St Suite G106, Doral, FL 33166

www.barbakoamiami.com

(305) 351-1546 ext. 705

