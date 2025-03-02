(WSVN) - Dinnertime is special with today’s featured recipe. It’s easy, elegant and so delicious. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tbs. ketchup

1 tbs. soy sauce

2 tbs. brown sugar

1 tbs. olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

Pinch of salt

2 pork chops, bone in

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix together the Worcestershire Sauce, ketchup,

Soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, olive oil, salt and apple cider vinegar.

Slather the pork chops with your marinade and place them on a baking tray.

Bake for 30 minutes. Remove tray from oven and set the temperature to broil.

Flip the pork chops, spoon reserved marinade over both sides and finish for 7-10 minutes until the chops are well caramelized.

Remove from oven and scrape remaining juices over your chops.

Serve and enjoy!

