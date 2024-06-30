Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1” cubes

4 tbs. corn starch (reserve one tablespoon for sauce)

½ tsp salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. oil (canola or vegetable)

1 cup orange juice

½ cup chicken broth.

3 tbs. honey

2 tbs. white vinegar

4 tbs. soy sauce

1 tbs. garlic powder

1 tbs. ginger powder

A pinch red pepper flakes

Method of Preparation:

Place chicken pieces in a large bowl and add 3 tablespoons of corn starch, salt and pepper. Stir to coat.

Heat a large pan over high heat and add oil. We used canola.

Add chicken to the pan and cook over high heat, turning once just until browned- about two minutes per side. You may have to do this in batches.

Meanwhile, make the sauce. Whisk together the juice, chicken broth, honey, soy sauce,

1 tablespoon corn starch, vinegar, garlic and ginger powder and pepper flakes.

Once the chicken is browned, reduce heat to medium and add the sauce. Cook and stir until the sauce has thickened and chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. If desired, you can thicken the sauce further with additional corn starch slurry.

Serve by itself or over rice.

Enjoy!

