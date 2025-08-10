Pasta lovers, this recipe is for you! A one pot meal that will have your family begging for seconds. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 pound Italian pork sausage

1 tbs. olive oil

1 cup chopped red onion

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

2 cups chopped kale

1 pound dry penne pasta

6 oz. tomato paste

4 cups water

Your favorites for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In a large saucepan, add olive oil and cook the sausage until browned.

Remove from the pan, reserving the rendered fat from the sausage.

In the same pan, cook the onion, garlic, celery and carrots in the sausage fat until the vegetables are softened.

Add the kale and let it cook until softened.

Add tomato paste and 4 cups of water.

Bring to a boil.

Return the sausage to the pan and add the pasta.

Cover the pan and reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes until the pasta is al dente.

Cover and cook a bit longer if needed.

Garnish with Parmesan cheese or fresh parsley, whatever you like!

Enjoy!

