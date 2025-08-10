Pasta lovers, this recipe is for you! A one pot meal that will have your family begging for seconds. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 pound Italian pork sausage
1 tbs. olive oil
1 cup chopped red onion
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 cup diced carrots
1 cup diced celery
2 cups chopped kale
1 pound dry penne pasta
6 oz. tomato paste
4 cups water
Your favorites for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- In a large saucepan, add olive oil and cook the sausage until browned.
- Remove from the pan, reserving the rendered fat from the sausage.
- In the same pan, cook the onion, garlic, celery and carrots in the sausage fat until the vegetables are softened.
- Add the kale and let it cook until softened.
- Add tomato paste and 4 cups of water.
- Bring to a boil.
- Return the sausage to the pan and add the pasta.
- Cover the pan and reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes until the pasta is al dente.
- Cover and cook a bit longer if needed.
- Garnish with Parmesan cheese or fresh parsley, whatever you like!
Enjoy!
