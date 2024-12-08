(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 onion, diced

2 bell peppers, any color, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

1 package Andouille sausage, sliced

1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 tbs. olive oil

1 tsp. dry basil

1 tsp. dry thyme

2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 14-ounce can of crushed tomatoes

1 ½ cups rice

3 cups chicken stock

Method of Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a deep pot and add diced onions, peppers, celery, and sauté until softened.

Mix in sausage and chicken, garlic and seasonings.

Cook until the chicken is no longer pink and the sausage browns a bit.

Stir in crushed tomatoes, rice and chicken broth.

Bring this to a boil then cover and simmer on low for 30 minutes until rice is cooked and liquid is absorbed.

Serve and enjoy!

