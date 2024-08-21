(WSVN) - Looking for a creative and easy way to jazz up your shrimp? We have a recipe so good you won’t need the cocktail sauce. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mariano Araya

The Restaurant: Vinya Table, Coral Gables

The Dish: Oishi Shrimp

Ingredients:

6 Oishi shrimp

1-2 tbsp butter

1 lemon (juice and zest of about half)

1 pinch Aleppo pepper

2 oz white wine

2 oz heavy cream

Fresh parsley, chopped

2 oz Iberico sausages, diced (chorizo)

1 pinch salt

Method of Preparation:

In a pan over medium heat, melt butter then season shrimp with salt and sear both sides.

Add sausage, then remove the pan from heat to add wine, then move back to heat and add Aleppo pepper, lemon juice and zest.

Finish with parsley and heavy cream.

Let the cream cook down a little then serve.

Vinya Table

266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 203-4229

www.vinyawine.com

