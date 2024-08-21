(WSVN) - Looking for a creative and easy way to jazz up your shrimp? We have a recipe so good you won’t need the cocktail sauce. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Mariano Araya
The Restaurant: Vinya Table, Coral Gables
The Dish: Oishi Shrimp
Ingredients:
6 Oishi shrimp
1-2 tbsp butter
1 lemon (juice and zest of about half)
1 pinch Aleppo pepper
2 oz white wine
2 oz heavy cream
Fresh parsley, chopped
2 oz Iberico sausages, diced (chorizo)
1 pinch salt
Method of Preparation:
- In a pan over medium heat, melt butter then season shrimp with salt and sear both sides.
- Add sausage, then remove the pan from heat to add wine, then move back to heat and add Aleppo pepper, lemon juice and zest.
- Finish with parsley and heavy cream.
- Let the cream cook down a little then serve.
Vinya Table
266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
(305) 203-4229
www.vinyawine.com
