The Chef: Alejandra Jimenez
The Restaurant: The Chocolate Chip Bakery, Miami
The Dish: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups Bob’s Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour
1 cup Organic Cane Sugar
1/2 cup Certified Gluten-Free Rolled Oats
1/2 tsp Baking Powder
1/2 tsp Baking Soda
1/2 tsp Cinnamon
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp Xantham Gum
Optional: Add 1/2 cup of raisins or 1/2 cup of chocolate chips.
1/2 cup Melted Refined Coconut Oil
1/4 cup Applesauce
2 1/2 tbsp Non-dairy Milk
2 tsp Vanilla

Method of Preparation:

  • In a bowl, mix dry ingredients and set aside.
  • Mix melted oil, applesauce, milk, and vanilla in another bowl. Set aside.
  • Mix wet and dry ingredients with a rubber spatula until a thick dough is formed. Add raisins or chocolate chips and mix well.
  • Portion cookies onto a sheet tray lined with parchment (use a scale to weigh the batter for each cookie. Each cookie weighs 70g.)
  • Roll each cookie into a ball and place them on the sheet tray.
  • Bake for 12 – 14 min at 350º F. Rotate the tray in the oven in the middle of baking time.

The Chocolate Chip Bakery
166 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
(786) 305-8613
www.chocolatechipbakery.com

