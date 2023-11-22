The Chef: Alejandra Jimenez

The Restaurant: The Chocolate Chip Bakery, Miami

The Dish: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups Bob’s Red Mill All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour

1 cup Organic Cane Sugar

1/2 cup Certified Gluten-Free Rolled Oats

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Xantham Gum

Optional: Add 1/2 cup of raisins or 1/2 cup of chocolate chips.

1/2 cup Melted Refined Coconut Oil

1/4 cup Applesauce

2 1/2 tbsp Non-dairy Milk

2 tsp Vanilla

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, mix dry ingredients and set aside.

Mix melted oil, applesauce, milk, and vanilla in another bowl. Set aside.

Mix wet and dry ingredients with a rubber spatula until a thick dough is formed. Add raisins or chocolate chips and mix well.

Portion cookies onto a sheet tray lined with parchment (use a scale to weigh the batter for each cookie. Each cookie weighs 70g.)

Roll each cookie into a ball and place them on the sheet tray.

Bake for 12 – 14 min at 350º F. Rotate the tray in the oven in the middle of baking time.

The Chocolate Chip Bakery

166 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137

(786) 305-8613

www.chocolatechipbakery.com

