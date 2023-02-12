It’s time for a sweet treat! Cookies are on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

8 tbs. unsalted butter

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tbs. all purpose flour

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats (not quick cooking)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Melt the butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Stir until the butter and sugar melt into a thick brown paste. It’s fine if you see some streaks of separated butter- they don’t need to fully combine.

Remove the pan from the heat and mix in the flour, vanilla and salt. The batter will be very thin.

Set aside for ten minutes to cool.

Once cooled (it can be warm- just not hot or the egg will scramble), add the egg and mix with a fork until incorporated.

Add the oats and stir until well distributed.

Spoon 1 tbs. of the batter onto a baking sheet for each cookie. Make sure to leave at least 2 inches of space between each one. Use the back of the spoon to spread each cookie into a very thin circle. If you don’t have enough room, bake the cookies in batches.

Bake 20 minutes until the edges are dark golden brown and crispy.

Let cool completely before removing from the pan.

Enjoy!

