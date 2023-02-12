It’s time for a sweet treat! Cookies are on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
8 tbs. unsalted butter
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
2 tbs. all purpose flour
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 large egg
1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats (not quick cooking)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Melt the butter and brown sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir until the butter and sugar melt into a thick brown paste. It’s fine if you see some streaks of separated butter- they don’t need to fully combine.
- Remove the pan from the heat and mix in the flour, vanilla and salt. The batter will be very thin.
- Set aside for ten minutes to cool.
- Once cooled (it can be warm- just not hot or the egg will scramble), add the egg and mix with a fork until incorporated.
- Add the oats and stir until well distributed.
- Spoon 1 tbs. of the batter onto a baking sheet for each cookie. Make sure to leave at least 2 inches of space between each one. Use the back of the spoon to spread each cookie into a very thin circle. If you don’t have enough room, bake the cookies in batches.
- Bake 20 minutes until the edges are dark golden brown and crispy.
- Let cool completely before removing from the pan.
Enjoy!
