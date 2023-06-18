Ingredients:
2 large very ripe bananas (will yield 1 to 1/4 cups mashed)
3/4 cups quick cooking oats
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 large egg
1 tbs. baking powder
3/4 cup whole wheat flour
milk, dairy or non-dairy as needed (3-5 tbs.)
Butter or oil to fry pancakes
Method of Preparation:
- In the bottom of a large bowl, mash bananas.
- Stir in oats and salt. (If you’d like, you can microwave the mixture for 30 seconds just to warm it through but not necessary.)
- Use a fork to stir in cinnamon, egg and baking powder until thoroughly combined.
- Stir in flour then add milk as needed- 3-4 tbs. Create a thick but not cookie dough-like batter.
- Heat griddle or frying pan over medium heat.
- Add butter or drizzle oil and add pancakes in 1/4 cup mounds. You can flatten them a bit if they seem too thick.
- Cook until lightly browned underneath and bubbles appear on the pancake surface.
- Flip and cook on the second side. Lower heat is better on these pancakes.
- Repeat with the remaining batter.
Serve hot and enjoy!
