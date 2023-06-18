Ingredients:

2 large very ripe bananas (will yield 1 to 1/4 cups mashed)

3/4 cups quick cooking oats

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 large egg

1 tbs. baking powder

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

milk, dairy or non-dairy as needed (3-5 tbs.)

Butter or oil to fry pancakes

Method of Preparation:

In the bottom of a large bowl, mash bananas.

Stir in oats and salt. (If you’d like, you can microwave the mixture for 30 seconds just to warm it through but not necessary.)

Use a fork to stir in cinnamon, egg and baking powder until thoroughly combined.

Stir in flour then add milk as needed- 3-4 tbs. Create a thick but not cookie dough-like batter.

Heat griddle or frying pan over medium heat.

Add butter or drizzle oil and add pancakes in 1/4 cup mounds. You can flatten them a bit if they seem too thick.

Cook until lightly browned underneath and bubbles appear on the pancake surface.

Flip and cook on the second side. Lower heat is better on these pancakes.

Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve hot and enjoy!

