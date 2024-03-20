(WSVN) - Chocolate chip cookies are already pretty perfect, but did you know there’s a way to make them even better? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Elisa Marshall

The Restaurant: Maman, Miami

The Dish: Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

11 ounces (310 g) dark chocolate baking wafers (Such as Guittard)

2 sticks (8 ounces/225 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (135 g) raw unsalted macadamia nuts

1/2 cup (56 g) sliced raw unsalted almonds

1/2 cup (50 g) raw unsalted walnut halves

1 3/4 cups (298 g) packed light brown sugar

2 1/4 cups (326 g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

2 large eggs

Method of Preparation:

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the baking wafers, butter, macadamia nuts, almonds, and walnuts and mix on low for about 30 seconds to break down the nuts and chocolate a bit. Add the brown sugar and mix on low until the butter and sugar come together. With the mixer still running on low, gradually add the flour and salt and mix until incorporated. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl after each addition, and mix until the dough starts sticking to the sides of the bowl. Scrape down the sides of the bowl again and mix on low for 10 seconds more to evenly distribute the nuts and chocolate.

Turn the dough out onto a large sheet of parchment paper and flatten into a square roughly 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick. Fold the parchment paper to completely cover and wrap the dough, place in a resealable plastic bag, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 7 days.

Set a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F (180° C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Divide the chilled dough into 14 equal portions (about 3 ½ ounces/100 grams each) and using your hands, roll each portion into a ball. Arrange 7 balls of dough on the prepared sheet pan, spacing them about 3 inches (7.5cm) apart, then use the palm

of your hand to flatten into disks roughly ½ (1.25 cm) inch thick.

of your hand to flatten into disks roughly ½ (1.25 cm) inch thick. Bake for 6 minutes. Rotate the sheet pan as needed for even baking and bake until the edges are browned, but the centers are still a little gooey, 6 to 7 minutes longer.

Let cool on the sheet pan for 10 minutes, then enjoy right away or transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely. Repeat with the remaining cookie dough.

Maman

69 NW 26th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-315-6146

mamannyc.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.