Nutella Pizza/ Spizzigo, Doral

(WSVN) - Here’s a fun way to get the kids and their friends in the kitchen with a make-your-own pizza party! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Luis Benitez

The Restaurant: Spizzigo, Doral

The Dish: Nutella Pizza

Ingredients:

5 oz. Nutella

2 oz. Almond

1 oz. Caramelized walnut

2 oz. Chopped pineapple

Powder sugar

Ingredients to make your own dough:

.06 l. Water

12 kg. Flour

.30 g. Yeast

3 g. Salt

1.25 g. Olive oil

Method of Preparation:

The dough has a fermentation process of 48 hours at 40 degrees.

Then is placed at room temperature for 2 hours, stretched to 12 inches by hand and finally bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.

All the ingredients are placed over the dough after it is baked.

Spread on Nutella, then top with fruits and nuts.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Serves: 1 personal size pizza, or divide into individual slices.

Spizzigo

11402 NW 41st St., Unit 108

Doral, FL 33178

305-470-9262

www.spizzigo.com/

