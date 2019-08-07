Nutella Pizza/ Spizzigo, Doral

(WSVN) - Here’s a fun way to get the kids and their friends in the kitchen with a make-your-own pizza party! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Luis Benitez
The Restaurant: Spizzigo, Doral
The Dish: Nutella Pizza

Ingredients:

5 oz. Nutella
2 oz. Almond
1 oz. Caramelized walnut
2 oz. Chopped pineapple
Powder sugar

Ingredients to make your own dough:

.06 l. Water
12 kg. Flour
.30 g. Yeast
3 g. Salt
1.25 g. Olive oil

Method of Preparation:

  • The dough has a fermentation process of 48 hours at 40 degrees.
  • Then is placed at room temperature for 2 hours, stretched to 12 inches by hand and finally bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
  • All the ingredients are placed over the dough after it is baked.
  • Spread on Nutella, then top with fruits and nuts.
  • Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Serves: 1 personal size pizza, or divide into individual slices.

Spizzigo
11402 NW 41st St., Unit 108
Doral, FL 33178
305-470-9262
www.spizzigo.com/

