Nutella Pizza/ Spizzigo, Doral

(WSVN) - Here’s a fun way to get the kids and their friends in the kitchen with a make-your-own pizza party! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Luis Benitez
The Restaurant: Spizzigo, Doral
The Dish: Nutella Pizza
Ingredients:
5 oz. Nutella
2 oz. Almond
1 oz. Caramelized walnut
2 oz. Chopped pineapple
Powder sugar
Ingredients to make your own dough:
.06 l. Water
12 kg. Flour
.30 g. Yeast
3 g. Salt
1.25 g. Olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- The dough has a fermentation process of 48 hours at 40 degrees.
- Then is placed at room temperature for 2 hours, stretched to 12 inches by hand and finally bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
- All the ingredients are placed over the dough after it is baked.
- Spread on Nutella, then top with fruits and nuts.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Serves: 1 personal size pizza, or divide into individual slices.
Spizzigo
11402 NW 41st St., Unit 108
Doral, FL 33178
305-470-9262
www.spizzigo.com/
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.