Do you need something quick you can make for the holidays? That is whats on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter cut into tbs. sized pieces

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 cups quick cooking oats

Method of Preparation:

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or use silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Place the butter, granulated sugar, milk, and cocoa powder in a medium saucepan.

Over medium heat, bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Bring mixture to a rolling boil for one minute.

Remove pan from the heat and stir in the peanut butter, vanilla and salt. Stir until the peanut butter is melted and smooth. Stir in the oats and mix well.

Drop spoonfuls of the mixture (about 2 tbs. per cookie) onto the prepared baking sheets, and let sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened- about 20 to 30 minutes.

Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to 3 to 4 days on the counter or in the fridge.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.