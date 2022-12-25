Do you need something quick you can make for the holidays? That is whats on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup unsalted butter cut into tbs. sized pieces
2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
3 cups quick cooking oats
Method of Preparation:
- Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or use silicone baking mats. Set aside.
- Place the butter, granulated sugar, milk, and cocoa powder in a medium saucepan.
- Over medium heat, bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Bring mixture to a rolling boil for one minute.
- Remove pan from the heat and stir in the peanut butter, vanilla and salt. Stir until the peanut butter is melted and smooth. Stir in the oats and mix well.
- Drop spoonfuls of the mixture (about 2 tbs. per cookie) onto the prepared baking sheets, and let sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened- about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to 3 to 4 days on the counter or in the fridge.
Enjoy!
