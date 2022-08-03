The Chef: Nelson Cardenas

The Restaurant: Editor Pizza, Miami Beach

The Dish: ‘Nduja Pizza

Ingredients:

15.87oz Dough (Save yourself time by buying pre-made pizza dough)

1.7oz Pizza Sauce

4.23oz Mozzarella

1.9oz Mozzarella di Bufala

3.17oz N’duja

0.35oz Fresno Peppers

0.35oz Chili Oil

Method of Preparation:

Follow directions on pizza dough to allow to warm so it’s easier to spread.

Preheat oven at 450F. Using semolina, stretch and spread until desired size. Should be thin in the center, and curl up the edges to crust Brooklyn-style crust.

Spread on sauce, then put in the oven for 5-6 minutes.

Remove from oven and ‘nduja, both mozzarella cheeses and put back in the oven for another 8 minutes, or until crust is golden.

To Plate:

Remove from oven, top with slices of peppers, and drizzle with chili oil. Slice and serve.

Editor Pizza

803 5th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 763-8106

www.editorpizza.com

