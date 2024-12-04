(WSVN) - The fall season is perfect for mushrooms, so grab a few to add to this tasty pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jose Icardi

The Restaurant: Catch, Miami Beach

The Dish: Mushroom Spaghetti

Ingredients:

3.5 tbsp Olive Oil

6 oz Spaghetti (cooked al dente according to package)

4 oz Mushroom Cream Sauce

0.75 tsp Salt

3.5 oz Mushrooms

1.4 oz Sugar Snap Peas (cut into bite-sized pieces)

1.1 oz Sun Dried Tomatoes (cut into thinly sliced pieces)

4 tsp Black Peppercorn

1.75 tbsp Parmesan Cheese

.5 tbsp Parsley

.5 tbsp Chives

1.5 tbsp Minced Shallots

3.5 tsp Roasted Garlic

Mushroom Cream Sauce:

3.5 oz Unsalted Butter

3.5 oz White Button Mushrooms

1 qt Heavy Cream

3.5 tbsp Truffle Oil (optional)

3.5 tbsp Tamari Soy Sauce

0.5 tsp Kosher Salt

7 oz Mascarpone Cheese

Method of Preparation:

Add the olive oil into a hot sauté pan.

Add the aromatic ingredients (minced shallots, roasted garlic, & black peppercorn)

Sweat the ingredients in a sauté pan, then add the mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushroom cream.

Allow the ingredients to reduce at a low simmer.

Once reduced, add pasta and snap peas. Mix ingredients all together.

Add cheese, chives, arugula and parsley and toss until the sauce is thick and sticking to the pasta.

Mushroom Cream Sauce:

Roughly chop the mushrooms.

In a saucepan, cook the mushrooms with butter and truffle oil until tender.

Deglaze in a pan with Tamari soy sauce, then add cream, sugar, and salt.

Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes until the mixture thickens to the desired consistency.

Allow it to cool slightly, then blend in a blender until smooth.

Transfer to a container and refrigerate until ready to use.

To Plate:

To plate, twist the pasta using tongs followed by a spoon to lay the veggies on top.

Garnish pasta with additional cheese, chives, and arugula.

Catch Miami Beach

200 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 985-0006

www.catchrestaurants.com

