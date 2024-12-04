(WSVN) - The fall season is perfect for mushrooms, so grab a few to add to this tasty pasta dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jose Icardi
The Restaurant: Catch, Miami Beach
The Dish: Mushroom Spaghetti
Ingredients:
3.5 tbsp Olive Oil
6 oz Spaghetti (cooked al dente according to package)
4 oz Mushroom Cream Sauce
0.75 tsp Salt
3.5 oz Mushrooms
1.4 oz Sugar Snap Peas (cut into bite-sized pieces)
1.1 oz Sun Dried Tomatoes (cut into thinly sliced pieces)
4 tsp Black Peppercorn
1.75 tbsp Parmesan Cheese
.5 tbsp Parsley
.5 tbsp Chives
1.5 tbsp Minced Shallots
3.5 tsp Roasted Garlic
Mushroom Cream Sauce:
3.5 oz Unsalted Butter
3.5 oz White Button Mushrooms
1 qt Heavy Cream
3.5 tbsp Truffle Oil (optional)
3.5 tbsp Tamari Soy Sauce
0.5 tsp Kosher Salt
7 oz Mascarpone Cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Add the olive oil into a hot sauté pan.
Add the aromatic ingredients (minced shallots, roasted garlic, & black peppercorn)
- Sweat the ingredients in a sauté pan, then add the mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushroom cream.
- Allow the ingredients to reduce at a low simmer.
Once reduced, add pasta and snap peas. Mix ingredients all together.
- Add cheese, chives, arugula and parsley and toss until the sauce is thick and sticking to the pasta.
Mushroom Cream Sauce:
- Roughly chop the mushrooms.
- In a saucepan, cook the mushrooms with butter and truffle oil until tender.
- Deglaze in a pan with Tamari soy sauce, then add cream, sugar, and salt.
- Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes until the mixture thickens to the desired consistency.
- Allow it to cool slightly, then blend in a blender until smooth.
- Transfer to a container and refrigerate until ready to use.
To Plate:
- To plate, twist the pasta using tongs followed by a spoon to lay the veggies on top.
- Garnish pasta with additional cheese, chives, and arugula.
Catch Miami Beach
200 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 985-0006
www.catchrestaurants.com
