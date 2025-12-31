(WSVN) - The Chef: Elisabetta Tundo

The Restaurant: Altamura Trattoria, Doral

The Dish: Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients:

Carnaroli rice (alternative Arborio)

Porcini Mushroom Italian (alternative dried Porcini)

veggie stock (freshly made or store bought)

1/2 cup white wine

Taleggio cheese (substitute brie or fontina)

minced small yellow onion or minced shallot

Italian Parsley

butter

Parmigiano Reggiano

fresh garlic

fresh rosemary

EVOO, salt and pepper

fresh Italian black truffle (optional)

Method of Preparation:

In a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, placed the sliced Porcini in one layer, season with EVOO, garlic and rosemary and bake in a preheat oven at 350F for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and season with salt. Set aside.

In a skillet prepare a soffritto with EVOO and the minced onion, cook until golden.

Add the rice and toast it. Add the white wine and let evaporate. Add the veggie stock little by little to allow the rice to absorb the stock and cook gently. Season with salt. When almost ready, but still hard, add some of the Porcini and cook until the rice it’s done (add more veggie stock if needed), add some of the Taleggio, the butter and the Parmigiano and finish with the parsley.

Place a couple of spoonfuls on a flat plate, tap the bottom and swirl the plate to flatten the risotto. Place the remaining roasted Porcini on top, add the Taleggio in small dots evenly, decorate with a parsley leaf and grated fresh pepper.

Add shaved fresh Italian black truffle as an option to make it special for the Holidays celebration.

Altamura Trattoria

7835 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33178

(786) 900-2582

https://www.altamuratrattoria.com/

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.