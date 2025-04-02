(WSVN) - Mushroom season is in full bloom in Florida. So grab some of your favorites and create an easy vegetarian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fabio Delgado

The Restaurant: Flora Plant Kitchen, Miami

The Dish: Mushroom Pappardelle

Ingredients:

8 oz wild mixed mushrooms

120 g fresh pappardelle pasta (follow directions on package for boiling)

1 tbsp shallot (minced)

½ tbsp garlic (minced)

Chimichurri (for roasting mushrooms)

1/2 cup White wine (for deglazing)

1 tbsp Butter (for emulsifying)

Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Mushrooms:

Grill mushrooms on charcoal with chimichurri and a pinch of salt.

Can also roast in oven: toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast on baking sheet in preheated oven at 450 for 15-20 minutes.

Stir halfway to allow mushrooms to brown evenly.

Pasta:

Boil water with salt.

Cook pappardelle until al dente.

Sauce:

Heat olive oil in a pan.

Sauté shallots and garlic for 1 minute.

Add grilled mushrooms and cook for 4 minutes.

Deglaze with white wine.

Add butter to emulsify.

Season with salt and pepper.

Transfer pasta from water to sauce.

Add a splash of the pasta water.

Stir in more butter and Parmesan until the sauce is creamy.

Plate pasta and top with extra parmesan.

Flora Plant Kitchen

5580 NE 4th Ct #4b, Miami, FL 33137

(305) 456-5018

www.floraplantkitchen.com

