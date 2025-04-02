(WSVN) - Mushroom season is in full bloom in Florida. So grab some of your favorites and create an easy vegetarian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Fabio Delgado
The Restaurant: Flora Plant Kitchen, Miami
The Dish: Mushroom Pappardelle
Ingredients:
8 oz wild mixed mushrooms
120 g fresh pappardelle pasta (follow directions on package for boiling)
1 tbsp shallot (minced)
½ tbsp garlic (minced)
Chimichurri (for roasting mushrooms)
1/2 cup White wine (for deglazing)
1 tbsp Butter (for emulsifying)
Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
Method of Preparation:
Mushrooms:
- Grill mushrooms on charcoal with chimichurri and a pinch of salt.
- Can also roast in oven: toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast on baking sheet in preheated oven at 450 for 15-20 minutes.
- Stir halfway to allow mushrooms to brown evenly.
Pasta:
- Boil water with salt.
- Cook pappardelle until al dente.
Sauce:
- Heat olive oil in a pan.
- Sauté shallots and garlic for 1 minute.
- Add grilled mushrooms and cook for 4 minutes.
- Deglaze with white wine.
- Add butter to emulsify.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Transfer pasta from water to sauce.
- Add a splash of the pasta water.
- Stir in more butter and Parmesan until the sauce is creamy.
- Plate pasta and top with extra parmesan.
Flora Plant Kitchen
5580 NE 4th Ct #4b, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 456-5018
www.floraplantkitchen.com
