(WSVN) - Mushroom season is in full bloom in Florida. So grab some of your favorites and create an easy vegetarian dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fabio Delgado
The Restaurant: Flora Plant Kitchen, Miami
The Dish: Mushroom Pappardelle

Ingredients:
8 oz wild mixed mushrooms
120 g fresh pappardelle pasta (follow directions on package for boiling)
1 tbsp shallot (minced)
½ tbsp garlic (minced)
Chimichurri (for roasting mushrooms)
1/2 cup White wine (for deglazing)
1 tbsp Butter (for emulsifying)
Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
Olive oil

Method of Preparation:
Mushrooms:

  • Grill mushrooms on charcoal with chimichurri and a pinch of salt.
  • Can also roast in oven: toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and roast on baking sheet in preheated oven at 450 for 15-20 minutes.
  • Stir halfway to allow mushrooms to brown evenly.

Pasta:

  • Boil water with salt.
  • Cook pappardelle until al dente.

Sauce:

  • Heat olive oil in a pan.
  • Sauté shallots and garlic for 1 minute.
  • Add grilled mushrooms and cook for 4 minutes.
  • Deglaze with white wine.
  • Add butter to emulsify.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • Transfer pasta from water to sauce.
  • Add a splash of the pasta water.
  • Stir in more butter and Parmesan until the sauce is creamy.
  • Plate pasta and top with extra parmesan.

Flora Plant Kitchen
5580 NE 4th Ct #4b, Miami, FL 33137
(305) 456-5018
www.floraplantkitchen.com

