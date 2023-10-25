(WSVN) - (WSVN) – A South Florida chef gets saucy in the kitchen. It’s part of his recipe for a chicken dinner. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 half chicken – deboned

6 oz cremini mushrooms

4 oz Portobello mushroom

3 oz dry mushroom

Half of a yellow onion

1 oz diced garlic

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup whole heavy cream

1/2 cup white wine

Salt

Black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill (400 degrees) over indirect heat, starting skin side down.

Cook for 20 minutes and then flip and cook for another 20 minutes. Rotate for even cooking.

Cook for another 20-30 minutes and then check internal temperature.

Remove from heat when internal temperature reached 165 F. Remove from grill and rest for 10 minutes.

Under medium heat, add butter and onions and garlic and sauté for about 2 minutes.

Add white wine (take pan off heat when pouring).

Allow wine to cook out for a few minutes, then add mushrooms and heavy cream and salt and pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes to reduce and thicken, and mushrooms to soften.

To Plate:

Plate chicken, then pour sauce and mushrooms over chicken.

Serve with sauteed broccolini and mashed potatoes.

107 Steak & Bar

3285 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

(786) 272-7255

www.107steakandbar.com

