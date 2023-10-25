(WSVN) - (WSVN) – A South Florida chef gets saucy in the kitchen. It’s part of his recipe for a chicken dinner. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 half chicken – deboned
6 oz cremini mushrooms
4 oz Portobello mushroom
3 oz dry mushroom
Half of a yellow onion
1 oz diced garlic
2 tbsp unsalted butter
1 cup whole heavy cream
1/2 cup white wine
Salt
Black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill (400 degrees) over indirect heat, starting skin side down.
- Cook for 20 minutes and then flip and cook for another 20 minutes. Rotate for even cooking.
- Cook for another 20-30 minutes and then check internal temperature.
- Remove from heat when internal temperature reached 165 F. Remove from grill and rest for 10 minutes.
- Under medium heat, add butter and onions and garlic and sauté for about 2 minutes.
- Add white wine (take pan off heat when pouring).
- Allow wine to cook out for a few minutes, then add mushrooms and heavy cream and salt and pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes to reduce and thicken, and mushrooms to soften.
To Plate:
- Plate chicken, then pour sauce and mushrooms over chicken.
- Serve with sauteed broccolini and mashed potatoes.
107 Steak & Bar
3285 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172
(786) 272-7255
www.107steakandbar.com
