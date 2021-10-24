(WSVN) - If you’re thinking of having a spooky holiday get together, we’ve got a fun treat to eat! That’s what’s on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Mummy Brie

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry

7 oz wheel of brie

1 large egg

1 tbsp water

2 mini pepperoni

2 sliced black olives

Flour (to dust work surface)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

On a floured work surface, unroll the puff pastry and cut it into 1 inch strips . Wrap strips over the wheel of brie like a mummy. Put on a few strips on each end, leaving a place open in the middle for the mummy’s eyes.

Whisk together the egg and water, and brush over the pastry. Transfer the brie onto a baking sheet. You can spray the sheet with oil or use parchment paper to keep the cheese from sticking. Bake until brie is warmed and the pastry is golden brown.

Remove the brie from the oven. Let it cool a couple of minutes. Place two mini pepperonis on brie and two sliced olives on top to make eyes.

Serve with your favorite crackers.

Happy Halloween!

