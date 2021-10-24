(WSVN) - If you’re thinking of having a spooky holiday get together, we’ve got a fun treat to eat! That’s what’s on the menu this morning as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Mummy Brie
Ingredients:
1 sheet puff pastry
7 oz wheel of brie
1 large egg
1 tbsp water
2 mini pepperoni
2 sliced black olives
Flour (to dust work surface)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- On a floured work surface, unroll the puff pastry and cut it into 1 inch strips . Wrap strips over the wheel of brie like a mummy. Put on a few strips on each end, leaving a place open in the middle for the mummy’s eyes.
- Whisk together the egg and water, and brush over the pastry. Transfer the brie onto a baking sheet. You can spray the sheet with oil or use parchment paper to keep the cheese from sticking. Bake until brie is warmed and the pastry is golden brown.
- Remove the brie from the oven. Let it cool a couple of minutes. Place two mini pepperonis on brie and two sliced olives on top to make eyes.
- Serve with your favorite crackers.
Happy Halloween!
