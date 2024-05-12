(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt full-fat
1 cup self-rising flour
3 tbs. olive oil
salt & pepper to taste
2 tbs. fresh rosemary or more to taste (chopped)

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  • Mix flour and yogurt together in a large bowl.
  • Divide dough into 12 pieces and scoop equal parts into a 12-muffin tin sprayed with cooking spray.
  • Top each with a drizzle of olive oil and mix it in with chopped rosemary.
  • Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve warm and enjoy!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox