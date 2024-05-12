(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt full-fat
1 cup self-rising flour
3 tbs. olive oil
salt & pepper to taste
2 tbs. fresh rosemary or more to taste (chopped)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix flour and yogurt together in a large bowl.
- Divide dough into 12 pieces and scoop equal parts into a 12-muffin tin sprayed with cooking spray.
- Top each with a drizzle of olive oil and mix it in with chopped rosemary.
- Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Serve warm and enjoy!
