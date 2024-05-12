(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt full-fat

1 cup self-rising flour

3 tbs. olive oil

salt & pepper to taste

2 tbs. fresh rosemary or more to taste (chopped)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix flour and yogurt together in a large bowl.

Divide dough into 12 pieces and scoop equal parts into a 12-muffin tin sprayed with cooking spray.

Top each with a drizzle of olive oil and mix it in with chopped rosemary.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve warm and enjoy!

