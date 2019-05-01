Mojo Pork Chop/ Toro Toro, Miami

(WSVN) - Anytime is a great time to fire up the grill. We have the perfect recipe for some outdoor cooking. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Richard Sandoval

The Restaurant: Toro Toro, Miami

The Dish: Mojo Pork Chop

Ingredients:

8 oz. Marinated Pork Chop Blade

60 g. Plantain Puree

3 pc Fried Ripe Plantains

28 g. Hot Sauce Vinaigrette

20 g. Butter

20 g. papaya slaw

Cilantro Leaves

Ingredients for Marinade:

50 g. Roasted garlic

2 g. Ground cilantro

120 g. Caramelized onion

106 g. Orange juice

2 g. Dry oregano

61 g. Lemon juice

2 g. Black pepper

220 g. Blended oil

2 g. Ground achiote

Ingredients for Plantain Puree:

500 g. Ripe yellow plantains

6 g. Orange zest

1 g. Cinnamon, ground

1 g. Rosemary, chopped

208 g. Heavy cream

10 g. Salt

60 g. Butter

200 g. Chicken stock

Ingredients for Hot Sauce Vinaigrette:

90 g. Orange habaneros

150 g. White wine vinegar

1 g. Garlic

10 g. Salt

190 g. Yellow peppers

9 g. Orange peel

3rd Set 8 g. Salt

2 g. Guar gum

35 g. White wine vinegar

64 g. Onion

Method of Preparation:

For pork chop:

Season well with salt and black pepper

Coat both sides with marinade and let sit in refrigerator for a few hours.

Grill both sides and finish cooking in the oven until desired temperature.

For Marinade:

Mix all the ingredients and blend, keep refrigerated until needed.

Use the necessary to marinade the pork.

For Plantain Puree:

Cut the plantains in small pieces and cover with the heavy cream

Add the remaining ingredients and cook until the plantains are tender.

Blend and puree and passed through a tamis.

For Hot Sauce Vinaigrette:

Combine habanero, white wine vinegar, garlic, and salt in the blender and puree into a medium coarse mash.

Cover tightly in a plastic container and put above the flat top for 12 hours to ferment.

Return to blender with second set and puree until completely smooth, then pass through a chinois, pushing for total extraction.

Whisk in guar.

Store refrigerated until needed.

To Plate:

Spread small amount of vinaigrette on plate, then add scoop of plantain puree.

Top with papaya slaw and pork chop.

Toro Toro

Intercontinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-372-4710

www.torotoromiami.com/menus

