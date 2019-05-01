Mojo Pork Chop/ Toro Toro, Miami

(WSVN) - Anytime is a great time to fire up the grill. We have the perfect recipe for some outdoor cooking. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Richard Sandoval
The Restaurant: Toro Toro, Miami
The Dish: Mojo Pork Chop
Ingredients:
8 oz. Marinated Pork Chop Blade
60 g. Plantain Puree
3 pc Fried Ripe Plantains
28 g. Hot Sauce Vinaigrette
20 g. Butter
20 g. papaya slaw
Cilantro Leaves
Ingredients for Marinade:
50 g. Roasted garlic
2 g. Ground cilantro
120 g. Caramelized onion
106 g. Orange juice
2 g. Dry oregano
61 g. Lemon juice
2 g. Black pepper
220 g. Blended oil
2 g. Ground achiote
Ingredients for Plantain Puree:
500 g. Ripe yellow plantains
6 g. Orange zest
1 g. Cinnamon, ground
1 g. Rosemary, chopped
208 g. Heavy cream
10 g. Salt
60 g. Butter
200 g. Chicken stock
Ingredients for Hot Sauce Vinaigrette:
90 g. Orange habaneros
150 g. White wine vinegar
1 g. Garlic
10 g. Salt
190 g. Yellow peppers
9 g. Orange peel
3rd Set 8 g. Salt
2 g. Guar gum
35 g. White wine vinegar
64 g. Onion
Method of Preparation:
For pork chop:
- Season well with salt and black pepper
- Coat both sides with marinade and let sit in refrigerator for a few hours.
- Grill both sides and finish cooking in the oven until desired temperature.
For Marinade:
- Mix all the ingredients and blend, keep refrigerated until needed.
- Use the necessary to marinade the pork.
For Plantain Puree:
- Cut the plantains in small pieces and cover with the heavy cream
- Add the remaining ingredients and cook until the plantains are tender.
- Blend and puree and passed through a tamis.
For Hot Sauce Vinaigrette:
- Combine habanero, white wine vinegar, garlic, and salt in the blender and puree into a medium coarse mash.
- Cover tightly in a plastic container and put above the flat top for 12 hours to ferment.
- Return to blender with second set and puree until completely smooth, then pass through a chinois, pushing for total extraction.
- Whisk in guar.
- Store refrigerated until needed.
To Plate:
- Spread small amount of vinaigrette on plate, then add scoop of plantain puree.
- Top with papaya slaw and pork chop.
Toro Toro
Intercontinental Miami
100 Chopin Plaza
Miami, FL 33131
305-372-4710
www.torotoromiami.com/menus
