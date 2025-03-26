(WSVN) - A little coffee with dessert is always a great way to end a meal. Here’s a way to combine the two to create a sweet and caffeinated treat. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jessica Castro-Perez

The Restaurant: Sweet Gem Cupcakes, Miramar

The Dish: Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients:

Makes approx. 20 cupcakes

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 cup oil

3/4 cup milk (w)

1/2 cup water -hot

1/4 cup espresso -hot

Chocolate Mocha Buttercream

4 sticks butter, at room temperature

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, divided

1 Tablespoon cup milk

1-2 Tablespoons Espresso Cooled

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered/confectioners’ sugar, sifted

Method of Preparation:

Cupcakes:

In bowl, add cocoa powder, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir together with whisk.

In mixer, add eggs and beat 10-20 seconds. Add vanilla and oil, milk, beat.

Reduce mixer speed to low and slowly add flour mixture, then the hot water and espresso. The batter will be thin.

Divide evenly among muffin pan with paper cupcake liners.

Bake at 325 degree for 18 minutes. Allow to cool before adding buttercream.

Buttercream:

In a bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on low until light and fluffy add 1/3 cup cocoa powder, continue to beat until well combined.

Add powdered sugar, about 1 cup at a time, with mixer running on low.

Gradually add milk, espresso, and vanilla extract; beat until smooth.

Beat low speed until all liquid is incorporated and then medium speed until frosting is smooth and fluffy.

Scoop up frosting and put into piping bag and decorate your cupcakes!

Sweet Gem Cupcakes

2101 SW 101st Ave #102, Miramar, FL 33025

(MirabellaPlaza Shopping Center)

(754) 777-7939

http://sweetgemcupcakes.com/

Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo

