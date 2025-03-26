(WSVN) - A little coffee with dessert is always a great way to end a meal. Here’s a way to combine the two to create a sweet and caffeinated treat. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Jessica Castro-Perez
The Restaurant: Sweet Gem Cupcakes, Miramar
The Dish: Mocha Chocolate Cupcakes
Ingredients:
Makes approx. 20 cupcakes
1 3/4 cups all purpose flour
3/4 cup cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup oil
3/4 cup milk (w)
1/2 cup water -hot
1/4 cup espresso -hot
Chocolate Mocha Buttercream
4 sticks butter, at room temperature
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, divided
1 Tablespoon cup milk
1-2 Tablespoons Espresso Cooled
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 cups powdered/confectioners’ sugar, sifted
Method of Preparation:
Cupcakes:
- In bowl, add cocoa powder, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir together with whisk.
- In mixer, add eggs and beat 10-20 seconds. Add vanilla and oil, milk, beat.
- Reduce mixer speed to low and slowly add flour mixture, then the hot water and espresso. The batter will be thin.
- Divide evenly among muffin pan with paper cupcake liners.
- Bake at 325 degree for 18 minutes. Allow to cool before adding buttercream.
Buttercream:
- In a bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on low until light and fluffy add 1/3 cup cocoa powder, continue to beat until well combined.
- Add powdered sugar, about 1 cup at a time, with mixer running on low.
- Gradually add milk, espresso, and vanilla extract; beat until smooth.
- Beat low speed until all liquid is incorporated and then medium speed until frosting is smooth and fluffy.
- Scoop up frosting and put into piping bag and decorate your cupcakes!
Sweet Gem Cupcakes
2101 SW 101st Ave #102, Miramar, FL 33025
(MirabellaPlaza Shopping Center)
(754) 777-7939
http://sweetgemcupcakes.com/
Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo
