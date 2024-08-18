(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 package of King’s Hawaiian Rolls

12 cocktail meatballs, cooked (homemade or frozen)

¼ cup marinara sauce

½ cup mozzarella cheese cut into cubes

¼ cup parmesan cheese

3 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. garlic powder

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Cut small, deep circles into the center of each of the rolls without cutting through to the bottom.

Use a shot glass or your fingers to push down the center to create a bigger space.

Brush the tops and inside the rolls with a mix of olive oil, garlic powder and Italian seasoning.

Bake for 3-4 minutes until the rolls are lightly toasted. If you use King’s Hawaiian Rolls, you can use the tray that they come in, but you can also transfer to a baking sheet if you’d prefer.

Once the rolls are lightly toasted, take them out of the oven and add a small spoonful of marinara sauce to the center of each hole.

Next, add a mozzarella cube and then a cooked meatball.

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and top with another piece of mozzarella.

Bake again at 300 degrees about 20-30 minutes until the cheese is melted and the rolls are lightly toasted.

Let cook, serve and enjoy!

