Lazy afternoon snacks are all the rage, and we’ve got a recipe that you’re going to love. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 package of your favorite hot dogs

3 cups Bisquick

1/2 cup cornmeal (finely ground)

2 cups milk

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Mustard for dipping (your favorite)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and spray the muffin pan with non-stick spray.

Mix together the flour, cornmeal, egg and milk. Blend well. Scoop the mix into your muffin pan.

Cut up hot dogs into bite-sized pieces. Put 2-3 pieces into each muffin mold.

Add about a spoonful of shredded cheddar cheese on top. Bake for 30 minutes until the muffins are cooked through.

Serve with your favorite mustard for dipping. Enjoy!

