If you’ve got a sweet tooth, we’ve got a treat for you today! Something yummy is in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 cups fresh blueberries

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon baking soda

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 large egg, beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup buttermilk

Directions:

Spray four 5-ounce or 6-ounce ramekins with cooking spray. Sprinkle about 3 teaspoons of brown sugar into each ramekin. Fill each cup with ½ cup of blueberries.

In a bowl whisk the remaining dry ingredients plus the remaining brown sugar until mixed. Add the egg, butter, vanilla and buttermilk and mix. Spoon evenly into ramekins. Place ramekins in air fryer basket.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. Check with a toothpick at 12-13 minutes. If it comes out clean, they’re done.

Let cool for 5 minutes. Run a small knife around the edges to loosen, then carefully invert each cake onto a serving plate. If the tops have puffed up, trim them slightly so they sit level before flipping. Serve with light vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.



Enjoy!

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