Ingredients:
6 medium onions (each 3 inches in diameter / 2 1/2 pounds total), halved crosswise through the center (not the root and stem), ends trimmed by 1/4 inch
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 teaspoons freshly ground freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, or your preferred cooking oil
Method of Preparation:
- Heat your oven to 425°F with a rack in the top position.
- Place the onion halves cut side up in the cups of a 12-cup muffin tin.
- Sprinkle the onions with the salt and pepper.
- Roast for 20 minutes, until the onions have softened slightly and sunk into the cups.
- Brush with butter and return to the oven.
- Bake until extremely soft and golden brown, about 40 minutes more.
Enjoy!
