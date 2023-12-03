Ingredients:

6 medium onions (each 3 inches in diameter / 2 1/2 pounds total), halved crosswise through the center (not the root and stem), ends trimmed by 1/4 inch

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 teaspoons freshly ground freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, or your preferred cooking oil

Method of Preparation:

Heat your oven to 425°F with a rack in the top position.

Place the onion halves cut side up in the cups of a 12-cup muffin tin.

Sprinkle the onions with the salt and pepper.

Roast for 20 minutes, until the onions have softened slightly and sunk into the cups.

Brush with butter and return to the oven.

Bake until extremely soft and golden brown, about 40 minutes more.

Enjoy!

