(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 eggplant
½ roasted red pepper
2 tbs. black olives, sliced or chopped
2 tbs. olive oil
2 garlic cloves
Salt to taste
2 tbs. grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese
Fresh parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cover the eggplant with olive oil and poke a hole in the eggplant with a fork to allow the steam to escape.
- Roast for 30 minutes- then flip and roast 30 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let cool.
- Peel the eggplant and cut off the top.
- Slice the eggplant into thin slices and put it into a long serving dish. Drizzle salt and olive oil onto the slices.
- In a bowl, mix the chopped roasted red pepper, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, garlic, and olive oil. Toss well.
- Top the eggplant with the mix and add grated Parmesan on top.
- Serve with crackers, pita, or crusty bread.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.