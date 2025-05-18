(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 eggplant

½ roasted red pepper

2 tbs. black olives, sliced or chopped

2 tbs. olive oil

2 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

2 tbs. grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

Fresh parsley

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cover the eggplant with olive oil and poke a hole in the eggplant with a fork to allow the steam to escape.

Roast for 30 minutes- then flip and roast 30 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let cool.

Peel the eggplant and cut off the top.

Slice the eggplant into thin slices and put it into a long serving dish. Drizzle salt and olive oil onto the slices.

In a bowl, mix the chopped roasted red pepper, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, garlic, and olive oil. Toss well.

Top the eggplant with the mix and add grated Parmesan on top.

Serve with crackers, pita, or crusty bread.

Enjoy!

