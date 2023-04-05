(WSVN) - A fresh catch to reel your family in for dinner. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Gustavo Zuluaga
The Restaurant: Giselle, Miami
The Dish: Mediterranean Brazino
Ingredients:
Sauce Vierge:
1/2 cup fennel (small dice)
1/2 cup tomato concasse
2 tbsp chives
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 ea lemon
salt to taste
Lemon Nage Sauce:
3/4 cup fish stock
3/4 cup lemon juice
1 cup evoo
2 sticks of butter
3 tsp salt
2 tsp xanthan gum
1/2 cup chopped Chervil
1 ea Branzino fillet, skin on, deboned, bias cut on both ends and score finely
Method of Preparation:
Sauce Vierge:
- In a sauce pot, add extra virgin olive oil and diced fennel, and season with salt.
- Bring to a simmer, then turn off the heat and sit for 15 minutes.
- Strain oil and reserve for next use. (Use up to 5 times).
- In a bowl mix, confit fennel, tomatoes, chives, the zest and juice of one lemon, taste and season with salt.
Lemon Nage Sauce:
- Bring fish stock and lemon juice and salt to a boil and remove from heat.
- With a hand blender, emulsify with evoo and butter, add the xanthan gum at the end and check for seasoning.
- Only add Chervil before serving, so color does not break.
Branzino:
- Preheat the broiler for a few minutes.
- Season both sides with salt and blended oil.
- Place fish in broiler pan (skin side up) lined with lightly oiled aluminum foil.
- Broil until golden crispy.
To Plate:
- Cover bottom of plate with Lemon Nage Sauce. Follow with Branzino, then top with a few spoonfuls of the Sauce Vierge.
Giselle
15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
www.gisellemiami.com
305-358-9848
