(WSVN) - A fresh catch to reel your family in for dinner. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Gustavo Zuluaga

The Restaurant: Giselle, Miami

The Dish: Mediterranean Brazino

Ingredients:

Sauce Vierge:

1/2 cup fennel (small dice)

1/2 cup tomato concasse

2 tbsp chives

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ea lemon

salt to taste

Lemon Nage Sauce:

3/4 cup fish stock

3/4 cup lemon juice

1 cup evoo

2 sticks of butter

3 tsp salt

2 tsp xanthan gum

1/2 cup chopped Chervil

1 ea Branzino fillet, skin on, deboned, bias cut on both ends and score finely

Method of Preparation:

Sauce Vierge:

In a sauce pot, add extra virgin olive oil and diced fennel, and season with salt.

Bring to a simmer, then turn off the heat and sit for 15 minutes.

Strain oil and reserve for next use. (Use up to 5 times).

In a bowl mix, confit fennel, tomatoes, chives, the zest and juice of one lemon, taste and season with salt.

Lemon Nage Sauce:

Bring fish stock and lemon juice and salt to a boil and remove from heat.

With a hand blender, emulsify with evoo and butter, add the xanthan gum at the end and check for seasoning.

Only add Chervil before serving, so color does not break.

Branzino:

Preheat the broiler for a few minutes.

Season both sides with salt and blended oil.

Place fish in broiler pan (skin side up) lined with lightly oiled aluminum foil.

Broil until golden crispy.

To Plate:

Cover bottom of plate with Lemon Nage Sauce. Follow with Branzino, then top with a few spoonfuls of the Sauce Vierge.

Giselle

15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

www.gisellemiami.com

305-358-9848

