(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shares a recipe of a classic Cuban treat, and he says if you make it right, your abuela will be impressed. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Reinier Mendez
The Restaurant: La Romanita, Hialeah
The Dish: Mediodia Croquetas
Ingredients:
1 lb. Smoked ham
¼ lb. Gouda cheese
8 oz Flour
8 oz Butter (unsalted)
8 oz Whole milk
4 oz Small diced dill pickles
4 oz Small diced yellow onions
Microgreens for garnish
Eggs and breadcrumbs for breading
Sauce:
1 cup Mayonnaise
¼ cup Ketchup
3 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 pinch Ground black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Put the butter in the pot and set the stove in medium heat and whisk until butter is melted, add the pickles, onions and cook for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Add flour and continue whisking. When mixture is completed add the milk and continue whisking until the ingredients become a solid creamy base.
- When the mixture is completed add the shredded ham, cheese, and mix until a dough is created.
- Put the mixture in a flat pan and let it chill in the refrigerator for 6 hours.
- Once the mix is cold, scoop the mix with the ice cream scooper, and mold into a small ball by hand.
- In a small bowl whisk eggs, and in another separate bowl add breadcrumbs.
- Pass each ball through the whisked egg mixture, then through the breadcrumbs, and hand mold them again.
- Set fryer at 350° and cook until golden brown.
To Plate:
Spread the sauce on the bottom of a plate and place croquetas. Garnish with microgreens.
La Romanita Restaurant and Lounge
7755 W 4th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33014
305-400-8727
laromanitarestaurant.com
