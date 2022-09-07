(WSVN) - A South Florida chef shares a recipe of a classic Cuban treat, and he says if you make it right, your abuela will be impressed. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Reinier Mendez

The Restaurant: La Romanita, Hialeah

The Dish: Mediodia Croquetas

Ingredients:

1 lb. Smoked ham

¼ lb. Gouda cheese

8 oz Flour

8 oz Butter (unsalted)

8 oz Whole milk

4 oz Small diced dill pickles

4 oz Small diced yellow onions

Microgreens for garnish

Eggs and breadcrumbs for breading

Sauce:

1 cup Mayonnaise

¼ cup Ketchup

3 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 pinch Ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Put the butter in the pot and set the stove in medium heat and whisk until butter is melted, add the pickles, onions and cook for 3 to 5 minutes.

Add flour and continue whisking. When mixture is completed add the milk and continue whisking until the ingredients become a solid creamy base.

When the mixture is completed add the shredded ham, cheese, and mix until a dough is created.

Put the mixture in a flat pan and let it chill in the refrigerator for 6 hours.

Once the mix is cold, scoop the mix with the ice cream scooper, and mold into a small ball by hand.

In a small bowl whisk eggs, and in another separate bowl add breadcrumbs.

Pass each ball through the whisked egg mixture, then through the breadcrumbs, and hand mold them again.

Set fryer at 350° and cook until golden brown.

To Plate :

Spread the sauce on the bottom of a plate and place croquetas. Garnish with microgreens.

La Romanita Restaurant and Lounge

7755 W 4th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33014

305-400-8727

laromanitarestaurant.com

