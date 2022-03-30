(WSVN) - A South Florida chef says his recipe for Italian-style meatballs is better than Grandma’s, and he’s willing to share it. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Daniel Ganem

The Restaurant: Fiola, Coral Gables

The Dish: Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. ground veal

1 lb. ground pork

½ lb. bread crumbs

1 Pint heavy cream

1 Pint tomato sauce

1 Pint Parmesan cheese

1 Pint pecorino cheese

2 ea. garlic

2 Tsp. black peppercorns

1 Pint Italian parsley (chopped)

1 Tsp. fennel feeds

Kosher salt to taste

Parmigiano cheese to taste

Method of Preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and form the meatballs to your preferred size. Cook them in the oven at 350° degrees for about 7 minutes.

While the meatballs are in the oven, heat up your favorite red sauce (in this case Pomodoro) in a pot at a low temperature.

When the meatballs are seared in the oven, add them to the sauce so they can finish cooking in it.

Glaze the meatball with the sauce and allow to cook on low for 45 minutes to 1 hour so it can soak up the flavors of the sauce.

To Plate:

Serve the meatballs in a bowl with plenty of sauce and grate Parmigiano cheese directly on top.

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33146

305-912-2639

www.fiolamiami.com

