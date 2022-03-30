(WSVN) - A South Florida chef says his recipe for Italian-style meatballs is better than Grandma’s, and he’s willing to share it. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Daniel Ganem
The Restaurant: Fiola, Coral Gables
The Dish: Meatballs
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground beef
1 lb. ground veal
1 lb. ground pork
½ lb. bread crumbs
1 Pint heavy cream
1 Pint tomato sauce
1 Pint Parmesan cheese
1 Pint pecorino cheese
2 ea. garlic
2 Tsp. black peppercorns
1 Pint Italian parsley (chopped)
1 Tsp. fennel feeds
Kosher salt to taste
Parmigiano cheese to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl and form the meatballs to your preferred size. Cook them in the oven at 350° degrees for about 7 minutes.
- While the meatballs are in the oven, heat up your favorite red sauce (in this case Pomodoro) in a pot at a low temperature.
- When the meatballs are seared in the oven, add them to the sauce so they can finish cooking in it.
- Glaze the meatball with the sauce and allow to cook on low for 45 minutes to 1 hour so it can soak up the flavors of the sauce.
To Plate:
Serve the meatballs in a bowl with plenty of sauce and grate Parmigiano cheese directly on top.
Fiola
1500 San Ignacio Ave.
Coral Gables, FL 33146
305-912-2639
www.fiolamiami.com
