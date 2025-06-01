(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup Greek Yogurt
1 cup cream cheese
5 eggs
1 ripe mango (about 10 ounces)
4 tbs. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Method of Preparation:
- Peel and dice the mango into small chunks.
- In a blender, add the mango, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Blend well.
- Pour the mixture into a parchment-lined baking dish.
- Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.
- Let cool at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
- Slice and serve.
