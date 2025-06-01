(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 cup Greek Yogurt

1 cup cream cheese

5 eggs

1 ripe mango (about 10 ounces)

4 tbs. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Method of Preparation:

Peel and dice the mango into small chunks.

In a blender, add the mango, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Blend well.

Pour the mixture into a parchment-lined baking dish.

Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.

Let cool at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Slice and serve.

