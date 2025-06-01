(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 cup Greek Yogurt
1 cup cream cheese
5 eggs
1 ripe mango (about 10 ounces)
4 tbs. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla

Method of Preparation:

  • Peel and dice the mango into small chunks.
  • In a blender, add the mango, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Blend well.
  • Pour the mixture into a parchment-lined baking dish.
  • Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.
  • Let cool at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
  • Slice and serve.

