(WSVN) - One of South Florida’s most iconic restaurants is sharing the recipe to a popular Polynesian-style dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 thin sliced Filet mignon
1 tsp garlic, minced
1 tsp ginger, minced
2 oz lite soy
1.5 oz cooking wine (Ex: Chardonnay)
1 oz sugar
2 oz chicken stock
½ tbsp sesame oil
4.5 oz oyster sauce
1 oz slurry
Salt
Pepper Mix
Method of Preparation:
- Saute garlic in sesame oil.
- Add the rest of the ingredients except the slurry and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Add slurry once thickened Check Seasoning. Label, Date, and refrigerate beef in cooked to order in the sauce.
- To plate you will need 5 oz diced onion, 5 oz diced peppers.
- Season the beef with fresh cracked pepper in a hot pan with ½ tbsp vegetable oil.
- Sear the beef in the pan then add the peppers and onions.
- Then add 6 oz Singapore pepper sauce and allow the beef to be coated with the sauce.
- Plate up and garnish with micro cilantro greens and serve with a side of steamed jasmine rice.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.