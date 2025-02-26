(WSVN) - One of South Florida’s most iconic restaurants is sharing the recipe to a popular Polynesian-style dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 thin sliced Filet mignon

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

2 oz lite soy

1.5 oz cooking wine (Ex: Chardonnay)

1 oz sugar

2 oz chicken stock

½ tbsp sesame oil

4.5 oz oyster sauce

1 oz slurry

Salt

Pepper Mix

Method of Preparation:

Saute garlic in sesame oil.

Add the rest of the ingredients except the slurry and simmer for 20 minutes.

Add slurry once thickened Check Seasoning. Label, Date, and refrigerate beef in cooked to order in the sauce.

To plate you will need 5 oz diced onion, 5 oz diced peppers.

Season the beef with fresh cracked pepper in a hot pan with ½ tbsp vegetable oil.

Sear the beef in the pan then add the peppers and onions.

Then add 6 oz Singapore pepper sauce and allow the beef to be coated with the sauce.

Plate up and garnish with micro cilantro greens and serve with a side of steamed jasmine rice.

