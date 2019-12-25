Mac con Queso/ Chica, Miami

(WSVN) - If you still have a little room left after eating all those Christmas snacks and goodies, here’s a delicious and cheesy addition to the holiday dinner table. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Lorena Garcia

The Restaurant: Chica, Miami

The Dish: Mac con Queso

Ingredients:

1 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano

¼ cup panko crumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup shallots, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

4 cups Peruvian corn

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup white wine

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup (packed) fresh spinach, chopped

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 lemon zest

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup hearts of palm, cut into ½-inch rounds

Method of Preparation:

In a small bowl, toss together the Parmigiano Reggiano and panko crumbs, and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350F degrees.

In an oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

Add shallots and garlic to hot oil and sauté for one minute.

Add Peruvian corn and salt.

Cook for four minutes then add white wine.

Reduce heat to low and add heavy cream.

Toss in the spinach, white pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice and hearts of palm.

Stir together and simmer for two minutes.

Remove pan from heat and sprinkle with cheese-panko mixture.

Place skillet in oven and bake for 20 minutes until the cheese is golden brown.

Serves: 4

Chica Miami

5556 NE 4th Court

Miami, FL 33137

786-632-7725

chicarestaurant.com

