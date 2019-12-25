Mac con Queso/ Chica, Miami

(WSVN) - If you still have a little room left after eating all those Christmas snacks and goodies, here’s a delicious and cheesy addition to the holiday dinner table. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Lorena Garcia
The Restaurant: Chica, Miami
The Dish: Mac con Queso
Ingredients:
1 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano
¼ cup panko crumbs
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup shallots, minced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
4 cups Peruvian corn
1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup white wine
½ cup heavy cream
1 cup (packed) fresh spinach, chopped
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 lemon zest
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup hearts of palm, cut into ½-inch rounds
Method of Preparation:
- In a small bowl, toss together the Parmigiano Reggiano and panko crumbs, and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350F degrees.
- In an oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium heat.
- Add shallots and garlic to hot oil and sauté for one minute.
- Add Peruvian corn and salt.
- Cook for four minutes then add white wine.
- Reduce heat to low and add heavy cream.
- Toss in the spinach, white pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice and hearts of palm.
- Stir together and simmer for two minutes.
- Remove pan from heat and sprinkle with cheese-panko mixture.
- Place skillet in oven and bake for 20 minutes until the cheese is golden brown.
Serves: 4
Chica Miami
5556 NE 4th Court
Miami, FL 33137
786-632-7725
chicarestaurant.com
