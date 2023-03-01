(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something different for dinner, a South Florida chef may have the recipe for you. He’s giving new flavor to a classic Peruvian meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Christian Encalada
The Restaurant: Ceviches by Divino, Davie
The Dish: Lomo Saltado

Ingredients:
6 oz beef tenderloin 
2 oz vegetable oil     
1/4 red onion           
1/2 tomato               
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tsp garlic paste        
1 oz soy sauce           
1/2 oz white vinegar     
1/2 oz oyster sauce       
1 oz beef broth           
8 oz cooked white rice
6 oz French fries        
To taste salt and pepper  

Method of Preparation:

  • Season the beef with salt, pepper and garlic paste.
  • Sear the beef tenderloin in a hot wok with vegetable oil, then add onions.
  • Flambe beef and onions, add cilantro, oyster sauce, white vinegar, soy sauce, beef broth, mix, then add tomatoes, reserve.

To Plate:

  • Serve the lomo saltado, the white rice, french fries and a stem of coriander.

Ceviches by Divino
15651 Sheridan St., Suite 700
Davie, FL 33331
954-488-2248
cevichesbydivino.com

