(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something different for dinner, a South Florida chef may have the recipe for you. He’s giving new flavor to a classic Peruvian meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Christian Encalada

The Restaurant: Ceviches by Divino, Davie

The Dish: Lomo Saltado

Ingredients:

6 oz beef tenderloin

2 oz vegetable oil

1/4 red onion

1/2 tomato

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp garlic paste

1 oz soy sauce

1/2 oz white vinegar

1/2 oz oyster sauce

1 oz beef broth

8 oz cooked white rice

6 oz French fries

To taste salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

Season the beef with salt, pepper and garlic paste.

Sear the beef tenderloin in a hot wok with vegetable oil, then add onions.

Flambe beef and onions, add cilantro, oyster sauce, white vinegar, soy sauce, beef broth, mix, then add tomatoes, reserve.

To Plate :

Serve the lomo saltado, the white rice, french fries and a stem of coriander.

Ceviches by Divino

15651 Sheridan St., Suite 700

Davie, FL 33331

954-488-2248

cevichesbydivino.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.