(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something different for dinner, a South Florida chef may have the recipe for you. He’s giving new flavor to a classic Peruvian meal. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Christian Encalada
The Restaurant: Ceviches by Divino, Davie
The Dish: Lomo Saltado
Ingredients:
6 oz beef tenderloin
2 oz vegetable oil
1/4 red onion
1/2 tomato
1 tbsp chopped cilantro
1 tsp garlic paste
1 oz soy sauce
1/2 oz white vinegar
1/2 oz oyster sauce
1 oz beef broth
8 oz cooked white rice
6 oz French fries
To taste salt and pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Season the beef with salt, pepper and garlic paste.
- Sear the beef tenderloin in a hot wok with vegetable oil, then add onions.
- Flambe beef and onions, add cilantro, oyster sauce, white vinegar, soy sauce, beef broth, mix, then add tomatoes, reserve.
To Plate:
- Serve the lomo saltado, the white rice, french fries and a stem of coriander.
Ceviches by Divino
15651 Sheridan St., Suite 700
Davie, FL 33331
954-488-2248
cevichesbydivino.com
