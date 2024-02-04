(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a comfort meal to cozy up with on this rainy early afternoon, look no further. Today we’ve got a recipe that is sure to score with your friends and family: loaded tater tot cups. That’s what cooking, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 bag frozen tater tots

Cooking spray

1 cup Sour cream

6-8 strips bacon, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

*add any of your favorite toppings!

Method of Preparation:

To make the cups:

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Spray the cupcake tray with cooking spray, any kind.

Add 5 to 6 tater tots into each cup and bake for 10 minutes.

Take out of the oven and use a shot glass to mash the tater tots into a cup shape.

Finish shaping with a spoon, and then add a little bit of shredded cheddar cheese inside each cup.

Pop back in the oven and bake for 13 to 17 minutes until golden and crispy all around.

Take out of the oven, allow to cool for 5 minutes, and then slide out the cups.

Add sour cream, bacon, green onions, and more cheese into each cup (or any other favorite toppings) and serve warm!

Enjoy!

