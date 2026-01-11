(WSVN) - Ingredients:
2 cups store-bought hummus (your favorite flavor)1/4 cup kalamata olives pitted and chopped
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes quartered
1/2 cup sliced cucumbers about 4 mini cucumbers
1/2 cup sliced red onion or shallot thinly sliced about 1/4 cup
1 clove of garlic minced
1/2 teaspoon oregano
salt pepper
1/4 cup olive oil
1-2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh herbs parsley, mint, chives plus garnish
paprika for sprinkling
toasted pine nuts garnish
lemon wedges serving or use your favorites!
Method of Preparation:
- Use a nice serving plate or platter and add your favorite store-bought hummus (or make your own!) Spread the hummus around so that it looks pretty.
- Next, add toppings one by one, again, making them look artistic and pretty. First, the olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion slices, minced garlic, oregano, olive oil, fresh herbs and garnish.
- Add your favorite crackers or toasted pita, serve it up and enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.