(WSVN) - Ingredients:

2 cups store-bought hummus (your favorite flavor)1/4 cup kalamata olives pitted and chopped

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes quartered

1/2 cup sliced cucumbers about 4 mini cucumbers

1/2 cup sliced red onion or shallot thinly sliced about 1/4 cup

1 clove of garlic minced

1/2 teaspoon oregano

salt pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1-2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh herbs parsley, mint, chives plus garnish

paprika for sprinkling

toasted pine nuts garnish

lemon wedges serving or use your favorites!

Method of Preparation:

Use a nice serving plate or platter and add your favorite store-bought hummus (or make your own!) Spread the hummus around so that it looks pretty.

Next, add toppings one by one, again, making them look artistic and pretty. First, the olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion slices, minced garlic, oregano, olive oil, fresh herbs and garnish.

Add your favorite crackers or toasted pita, serve it up and enjoy!

