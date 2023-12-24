Ingredients:

1 pound linguine or other long pasta

¼ cup olive oil

10 garlic cloves, thin sliced

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. dried oregano

½ cup dry white wine

2 ten-ounce cans baby clams with juices

2 tbs. unsalted butter

zest of one lemon

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

1 tsp. salt… then more to taste

fresh ground pepper

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and add your pasta. Cook until al dente. Reserve ½ cup pasta water (if needed to thin the sauce later) then drain pasta and let aside.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.

Add garlic, red pepper flakes and oregano and cook until the garlic is pale golden- about two minutes.

Add the white wine and reduce it by half for another 3 to 4 minutes.

Stir in the clams with their juices and cook until just warmed through- a couple of minutes more. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed.

Add the butter, lemon zest and parsley until the butter melts.

Stir well, then add the sauce to your pasta and toss to combine.

Garnish with a bit more parsley and serve.

Enjoy!

