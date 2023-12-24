Ingredients:
1 pound linguine or other long pasta
¼ cup olive oil
10 garlic cloves, thin sliced
½ tsp. red pepper flakes
1 tsp. dried oregano
½ cup dry white wine
2 ten-ounce cans baby clams with juices
2 tbs. unsalted butter
zest of one lemon
½ cup chopped Italian parsley
1 tsp. salt… then more to taste
fresh ground pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and add your pasta. Cook until al dente. Reserve ½ cup pasta water (if needed to thin the sauce later) then drain pasta and let aside.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.
- Add garlic, red pepper flakes and oregano and cook until the garlic is pale golden- about two minutes.
- Add the white wine and reduce it by half for another 3 to 4 minutes.
- Stir in the clams with their juices and cook until just warmed through- a couple of minutes more. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed.
- Add the butter, lemon zest and parsley until the butter melts.
- Stir well, then add the sauce to your pasta and toss to combine.
- Garnish with a bit more parsley and serve.
Enjoy!
