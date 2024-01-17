(WSVN) - A classic Italian dish made with just a handful of ingredients. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Anthony Vitolo

The Restaurant: Vitolo, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Linguine Vongole

Ingredients:

12 shucked middle neck clams

6 oz linguine pasta

white wine

1 oz chicken stock

parsley – chopped

black pepper

extra virgin olive oil

garlic cloves

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, add 12 shucked clams, 1 oz white wine, 1 oz chicken stock and pinch of black pepper.

In a pan, take 2 garlic cloves with olive oil on medium-high heat until garlic is golden brown (approx. 1 min).

Remove pan from heat and add pinch of parsley (to avoid heat sparking).

Add bowl with clams to pan and return to heat and add partially cooked linguine.

Cook for about 3 minutes until sauce reduces and pasta is cooked.

To Plate:

Plate, and garnish with olive oil and parsley.

Vitolo

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-5127

vitoloitalian.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.