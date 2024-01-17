(WSVN) - A classic Italian dish made with just a handful of ingredients. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Anthony Vitolo
The Restaurant: Vitolo, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Linguine Vongole
Ingredients:
12 shucked middle neck clams
6 oz linguine pasta
white wine
1 oz chicken stock
parsley – chopped
black pepper
extra virgin olive oil
garlic cloves
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, add 12 shucked clams, 1 oz white wine, 1 oz chicken stock and pinch of black pepper.
- In a pan, take 2 garlic cloves with olive oil on medium-high heat until garlic is golden brown (approx. 1 min).
- Remove pan from heat and add pinch of parsley (to avoid heat sparking).
- Add bowl with clams to pan and return to heat and add partially cooked linguine.
- Cook for about 3 minutes until sauce reduces and pasta is cooked.
To Plate:
- Plate, and garnish with olive oil and parsley.
Vitolo
551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
954-414-5127
vitoloitalian.com
